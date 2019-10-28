Apple Wall Charging Stand Looks Like Goofy Knob (Coincidentally What You Are If You Buy One)
Look, we know Apple is all about being innovative and some of the things they have come up with have been truly astounding. These days, technology is becoming more and more convenient for users. So much so, that now we don’t even have to plug in our technology. Stands for devices such as Apple Watches have been created that allow us to simply put our device on top of them. Now, an even newer stand has come out that plugs into any wall outlet and looks similar to a doorknob. Like many Apple “innovations” before this, we don’t see the point. It doesn’t even look good. But, on the bright side, it does save you those very precious three seconds it takes to plug your stupid watch into your stupid charger. It exists, is what we’re saying and, for some, that’s the only reason they need to buy it. (With their Apple credit card, of course.) Knobs.
Cover Photo: Apple
Get what you pay for: Expensive New Apple Stand Comes With Free Cup of Over-Sugared Lemonade
MORE WEIRD NEWS:
1/12
Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pixelchrome Inc. (Getty Images)
2/12
Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Daniel Infold (Getty Images)
3/12
Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)
4/12
Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)
5/12
Strict Mom Requires Consent From Kids Before Coming to a Sleepover
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Jackson Coldsweat (Getty Images)
6/12
Upset Woman Sparks Apartment Blaze by Burning Love Letters, Keeps That Fire in the Relationship
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Jonah M (Getty Images)
7/12
Woman Swallows Engagement Ring in Sleep Thinking It Was a Dream, Gives Guy Immediate Cold Feet
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Karl Tapales
8/12
Woman Brings Emotional Support Pony on Flight, Gives Everybody Else in Airport Anxiety
For more weird news, click here
Photo Credit: Knape (Getty Images)
9/12
Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Maciej Toporwicz (Getty Images)
10/12
Altar Boys Use Weed for Censer, Resulting in Best Church Service Ever
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: P Deliss (Getty Images)
11/12
Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Russel Monk (Getty Images)
12/12
windsor-wiehahn-getty-images
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Windsor Wiehahn (Getty Images)