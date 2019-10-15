Flocks of Drunken E-Scooter Riders Lose Their Driver’s Licenses at Oktoberfest, Rightfully So

Don’t drink and scooter. You might not have ever heard that phrase before, but many Oktoberfest festival-goers probably wish they did. That’s because, according to CNN, hundreds of people who chose to drunkenly ride electric scooters around the festival grounds in Munich lost their driver’s licenses. You’re probably thinking, “Why? It’s just a scooter.” Well, the average electric scooter can travel up to 25-40 miles per hour. That’s no joke. So, if you’ve had a half-dozen liters of German beer, hopping on an electric scooter to zip to the port-a-potty might seem like a great idea. But, it’s really not.

During the 16-day festival, police pulled over 414 people who appeared to be riding electric scooters while intoxicated. Of those, 254 actually lost their driver’s licenses. This is because, in Germany, electric scooters fall under the category of motorized vehicles. This makes us think about all of the other modes of locomotion that should definitely be avoided if you’ve had a few too many wobbly pops.

