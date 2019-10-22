The 25 Craziest Couples Costumes From Halloweens Past
Halloween is the perfect time to be coupled up. Your attached status means you can explore a whole new array of couples costumes. Whether your get-ups are inspired by pop culture, historic people, toys, food, or booze, there are limitless options for what you and your better half can shock everyone at the Halloween party with. These are the 25 craziest couples costumes from Halloweens past. Imitate them or see if you can top them in 2019.
1/25
Georgie and Pennywise From 'It'
Photo: Pinterest
2/25
Beetlejuice and Lydia
Photo: Pinterest
3/25
Lloyd and Harry From 'Dumb and Dumber'
Photo: Costume Works
4/25
Homer and Marge Simpson
Photo: Pinterest
5/25
Elliot and Gertie From 'E.T.'
Photo: Pinterest
6/25
Wayne and Garth From 'Wayne's World'
Photo: Pinterest
7/25
Vincent and Mia From 'Pulp Fiction'
Photo: Pinterest
8/25
Hugh Hefner and Playboy Bunny
Photo: Pinterest
9/25
Gizmo and Stripe From 'Gremlins'
Photo: Costume Works
10/25
Colonel Sanders and Chicken
Photo: Pinterest
11/25
Bacon and Eggs and Ron Swanson From 'Parks and Recreation'
Photo: Pinterest
12/25
Jack and Coke
Photo: Pinterest
13/25
Starbucks Barista and Beverage
Photo: Pinterest
14/25
Deer and Headlights
Photo: Halloween Express
15/25
Bob Ross and Painting
Photo: Pinterest
16/25
Netflix and Chill
Photo: Etsy
17/25
Beer Pong
Photo: Pinterest
18/25
Aunt Flo and Tampon
Photo: Pinterest
19/25
Boobs
Photo: Costume Works
20/25
Baker and Bun in the Oven
Photo: Costume Works
21/25
Campfire and S'mores
Photo: Pinterest
22/25
Oreo Cookie
Photo: Pinterest
23/25
Lego Man and Woman
Photo: Pinterest
24/25
Barbie and Ken Dolls
Photo: Pinterest
25/25
Soap and Loofah
Photo: Amazon
