The 25 Craziest Couples Costumes From Halloweens Past

Halloween is the perfect time to be coupled up. Your attached status means you can explore a whole new array of couples costumes. Whether your get-ups are inspired by pop culture, historic people, toys, food, or booze, there are limitless options for what you and your better half can shock everyone at the Halloween party with. These are the 25 craziest couples costumes from Halloweens past. Imitate them or see if you can top them in 2019.

Cover Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

1/25 Georgie and Pennywise From 'It' Photo: Pinterest

2/25 Beetlejuice and Lydia Photo: Pinterest

3/25 Lloyd and Harry From 'Dumb and Dumber' Photo: Costume Works

4/25 Homer and Marge Simpson Photo: Pinterest



5/25 Elliot and Gertie From 'E.T.' Photo: Pinterest

6/25 Wayne and Garth From 'Wayne's World' Photo: Pinterest

7/25 Vincent and Mia From 'Pulp Fiction' Photo: Pinterest

8/25 Hugh Hefner and Playboy Bunny Photo: Pinterest



9/25 Gizmo and Stripe From 'Gremlins' Photo: Costume Works

10/25 Colonel Sanders and Chicken Photo: Pinterest

11/25 Bacon and Eggs and Ron Swanson From 'Parks and Recreation' Photo: Pinterest

12/25 Jack and Coke Photo: Pinterest



13/25 Starbucks Barista and Beverage Photo: Pinterest

14/25 Deer and Headlights Photo: Halloween Express

15/25 Bob Ross and Painting Photo: Pinterest

16/25 Netflix and Chill Photo: Etsy



17/25 Beer Pong Photo: Pinterest

18/25 Aunt Flo and Tampon Photo: Pinterest

19/25 Boobs Photo: Costume Works

20/25 Baker and Bun in the Oven Photo: Costume Works



21/25 Campfire and S'mores Photo: Pinterest

22/25 Oreo Cookie Photo: Pinterest

23/25 Lego Man and Woman Photo: Pinterest

24/25 Barbie and Ken Dolls Photo: Pinterest



25/25 Soap and Loofah Photo: Amazon

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.