Foul Creatures: Offensive Animals That Scientists Are Racing to Rename

by Ken Franklin

What’s in a name? Would a skunk by any other name smell less…skunky? For a group of politically correct scientists offended by tawdry names, the answer is yes. For them, improper names lead to bad behavior and dirty jokes in the wild, as well as the laboratory. That’s why they’re racing to rewrite the nomenclature of nine creatures whose mere utterance can cause a sensitive soul to smirk. As for the animals below, it’s not their fault they can’t be mentioned in a church. Most of them are agnostic anyway. We say let sleeping dogs lie, but decide for yourself what the fate of these nine offenders should be.

Photo: John S Lander (Getty Images)

