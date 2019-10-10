Mandatory Battle of the Century: Cats v. Dogs (Cats Win, and Here’s Why)

No Walks Outside at 5 AM

If you live in an apartment with a dog, it doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is. It doesn’t matter if you just drifted off or if you’re in a full REM deep sleep. That’s your dog in the corner, begging to be let outside. When they gotta go, they gotta go, and you, responsible pet owner, better acquiesce. Cats, on the other hand, go to the bathroom when they need to, in a litter box already tucked away in the corner of the house.

And don’t give us that shit about “litter boxes smell bad.” We live in a world of modern technology, and it’s very easy to buy a box that eliminates order. Some litter boxes even take cues from your cat and clean themselves. What a time to be alive.