Fun / Weird News
phone toilet

Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi

by Nick Perkins

It’s become a habit for the majority of us. You have to visit the bathroom, you bring your phone. It’s almost become second nature when nature calls. But as much as we love scrolling Twitter while we do our business, there seem to be dire consequences. According to Dr. Sarah Jarvis, general practitioner and clinical director of patient.info, “Constipation and straining poo is a major risk factor for piles…so, too, is prolonged sitting on the [toilet]. While in the past, some of us took a book into the toilet with us, these days it’s more likely to be the ever-present mobile phone. So, tempting while it may be to scroll through your apps while you’re waiting to perform, doctors don’t recommend it if you want to avoid hemorrhoids. It’s better for your body, your brain, and your butt if you bring a book to the bathroom.

Cover Photo: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER (Getty Images)

Swipe left: 10 Ways Phones Help Us Slide One Past Our Partners

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Hands-on: New Study Says Bathroom Hand Dryers Spray Poop Particles On Your Hands

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.