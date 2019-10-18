Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi

It’s become a habit for the majority of us. You have to visit the bathroom, you bring your phone. It’s almost become second nature when nature calls. But as much as we love scrolling Twitter while we do our business, there seem to be dire consequences. According to Dr. Sarah Jarvis, general practitioner and clinical director of patient.info, “Constipation and straining poo is a major risk factor for piles…so, too, is prolonged sitting on the [toilet]. While in the past, some of us took a book into the toilet with us, these days it’s more likely to be the ever-present mobile phone. So, tempting while it may be to scroll through your apps while you’re waiting to perform, doctors don’t recommend it if you want to avoid hemorrhoids. It’s better for your body, your brain, and your butt if you bring a book to the bathroom.

Cover Photo: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Orlando Man Punches His Way to Faster Fast Food For more weird news, click here. Photo: vchal (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman Brings Emotional Support Pony on Flight, Gives Everybody Else in Airport Anxiety For more weird news, click here. Photo: knape (Getty Images)

3/12 Extreme Yogi Survives 80-Foot Fall, Proves Yoga Works For more weird news, click here. Photo: Katarna Mittkov / EyeEm (Getty Images)

4/12 Occupational Hazard: Musician Ironically Killed By Bear While Recording Sounds of Nature For more weird news, click here. Photo: Windsor & Wiehahn (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Having Donald Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills, Biggest Law Broken Was Poor Taste For more weird news, click here. Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

6/12 Fast Food Fight: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A Play Chicken in Twitter Beef For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jan Sochor (Getty Images)

7/12 Keto Diet Is a Heart Attack on a Plate, Researchers Suggest Putting Down the Fat, Fatty For more weird news, click here. Photo: stevanovicigor (Getty Images)

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Sentenced After Pulling Alligator Out of Her Pants For more weird news, click here. Photo: Gerard Fritz (Getty Images)



9/12 Brave Man Leaves Loud-Chewing Family to Keep His Own Sanity For more weird news, click here. Photo: Kelvin Murray (Getty Images)

10/12 Look, No Hands! Chinese Dick Pump Is the Sex Machine of Our Dreams For more weird news, click here. Photo: RapidEye (Getty Images)

11/12 Defeated Man Chooses Dead Pigeon as Street-Fighting Weapon Outside McDonald’s (and We’re Lovin’ It) For more weird news, click here.

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Goes on Golf-Cart Rampage Through Walmart For more weird news, click here.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.