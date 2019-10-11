Upset Woman Sparks Apartment Blaze by Burning Love Letters, Keeps That Fire in the Relationship

After a breakup, it’s normal to want to get rid of the evidence of your ex, but in the case of a 19-year-old woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, she took that idea too far. She was recently cited with “negligent burning” for setting love letters from her ex-boyfriend aflame. The woman, who probably got some wicked awesome Instagram pics during the incident, allegedly used a butane torch to set the letters on fire. Afterward, she left some of the torched letters on the floor, went into another room, and took a nap…because burning the memories of an ex can be tiring. The woman woke a short time later and found that the carpet was on fire. The fire department was called and the flames were extinguished, but this once again proves that hating somebody with a burning passion can sometimes back(draft)fire.

Cover Photo: Jonah_M (Getty Images)

