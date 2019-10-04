Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat

A 74-year-old Indian man had a four-inch “devil horn” removed from the crown of his head last month after years of only being able to wear top hats. His barber (a man who clearly goes above and beyond what our barbers are willing to do for us), has been trimming the horn for the past five years to keep it shapely. But the stubborn horn, a cutaneous build-up of keratin fiber, had gotten so hard, the barber was no longer able to style it. Now after an intense surgery, Shyam Lal Yadavis is finally able to wear his favorite hat again: a backward Kangol. If you want to lose your lunch, check out the photos of the lonely devil horn here.

Photo: Maciej Toporowicz, NYC (Getty Images)

Catch them if you can: Cyclist Travels World With Only a Bike and Cat

1/12 Woman Brings Emotional Support Pony on Flight, Gives Everybody Else in Airport Anxiety Find more weird news here. Photo: Knape (Getty Images)

2/12 Fast Food Fight: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A Play Chicken in Twitter Beef Find more weird news here. Photo: Jan Sochor (Getty Images)

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Having Donald Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills, Biggest Law Broken Was Poor Taste Find more weird news here. Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

4/12 The FDA Approved A Shot That Makes Women Horny, Finally Find more weird news here. Photo: Getty Images



5/12 Look, No Hands! Chinese Dick Pump Is the Sex Machine of Our Dreams Find more weird news here. Photo: RapidEye (Getty Images)

6/12 Extreme Yogi Survives 80-Foot Fall, Proves Yoga Works Find more weird news here. Photo: Katarna Mittkov / EyeEm (Getty Images)

7/12 Martian Cabin Prototype For Rent in Most Uninhabitable City of All Find more weird news here. Photo: AI Spacefactory (Indiegogo.com)

8/12 Holiday Inn Takes Away Free Shampoo, The Only Perk of Staying at Holiday Inn Find more weird news here. Photo: Khamlaksan (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Orlando Man Punches His Way to Faster Fast Food Find more weird news here. Photo: vchal (Getty Images)

10/12 Scientists Developing Human Organs in Animals, ‘Cats’ Musical Slowly Becoming a Reality Find more weird news here. Photo: Greg Wood (Getty Images)

11/12 We’re Spending a Ton of Money Drunk Shopping Online Find more weird news here. Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

12/12 It Has Begun: People Are Getting Microchip Implants to Replace Credit Cards Find more weird news here. Photo: MirageC (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.