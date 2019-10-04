Fun / Weird News
devil horn

Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat

by Ken Franklin

A 74-year-old Indian man had a four-inch “devil horn” removed from the crown of his head last month after years of only being able to wear top hats. His barber (a man who clearly goes above and beyond what our barbers are willing to do for us), has been trimming the horn for the past five years to keep it shapely. But the stubborn horn, a cutaneous build-up of keratin fiber, had gotten so hard, the barber was no longer able to style it. Now after an intense surgery, Shyam Lal Yadavis is finally able to wear his favorite hat again: a backward Kangol. If you want to lose your lunch, check out the photos of the lonely devil horn here.

Photo: Maciej Toporowicz, NYC (Getty Images)

