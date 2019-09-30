Fun
dancing

15 Ridiculous GIFs of People Dancing in Public (Who Should Not Be Dancing in Public)

by Ken Franklin

The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America should really be the right to bare arms and dance. Dancing is the truest expression of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But should that protection only extend to the privacy of one’s own home or is it acceptable (as under current regulations) to allow citizens to swivel their hips in public? These 15 examples of dancing gone wrong make the case that dancing should be outlawed forever. We’ll let the voters decide.

Photo: portishead1 (Getty Images)

Double your pleasure: 15 Funny GIFs That Accurately Display What a Double Date Feels Like

Snapshot showdown: Old People Photo Albums Now vs. 50 Years From Now

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.