Extreme Yogi Survives 80-Foot Fall, Proves Yoga Works

For those who knock the health benefits of yoga, we give you Alexa Terrazas, a Mexican college student who fell 80 feet from her apartment balcony and survived by practicing “extreme yoga.” After slipping from her sixth-floor balcony while hanging upside-down from the wrong end of the railing, Terrazas navigated a mid-air triple axel, then stuck the landing with a powerful Warrior pose. Three long chants of “om” later, she dusted herself off and went for falafel.

While yoga is widely practiced to help with focus, breathing, flexibility, and core strength, few practitioners realize the extent these benefits can have when combined with extreme yoga. Dangerous accidents that were once catastrophic are now commonplace with the aid of these ancient techniques. See if you have what it takes to walk the path of the extreme yogi today with these eight pragmatic poses handed down from the guardians of wisdom.

Photo: Katarna Mittkov / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/8 Falling From a Tree Pose Whether you practice from the first branch of a ficus or plummet from the top of a giant sequoia, nothing will absorb your impact faster than extreme yoga.

2/8 Tumbling Down a Flight of Stairs Pose Dude, it happens. Learn to shake it off and continue about your business, leaving strangers gasping in the wake of your indestructibility .

3/8 Human Ping-Pong Pose Mold your body into a rubber ball that will bounce effortlessly between cars by mastering the human Ping-Pong pose.

4/8 Hurtling Off a Mountain Pose Free-falling from extreme summits is no longer an issue. Swing around your makeshift jungle gym with impunity, gentlemen.



5/8 Taking One in the Jewels Pose Transform your family jewels into hardened diamonds so you never have to go through the hellish pain of someone slamming a two-by-four into your junk ever again.

6/8 Injuring Your Pride Pose Nothing hurts more than injured pride. Now, with extreme yoga, you will no longer have any pride left to injure.

7/8 Bonking Your Head Pose Lose control of your bike while popping a wicked wheelie with your mom in tow? No sweat. Nothing a little extreme yoga can't handle, brother.

8/8 Having Your Dreams Crushed Pose Actually, this one still hurts.

