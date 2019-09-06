Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish Your Week 9-6-2019
The workweek is damn near done but the funny tweets are only just beginning. If you missed last week’s tweets, how dare you! But they’re there if you want them. Between the Amazon burning and Spider-Man getting slung across the web, we could use a few laughs. Thank goodness we have this sweet tweet video above to get us through. Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then hit up our GIFs of the Week and, as always, follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.
But first: Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos
Cyclist Travels World With Only a Bike and Cat (What More Could You Want?)
Scientists Developing Human Organs in Animals, ‘Cats’ Musical Slowly Becoming a Reality
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Sentenced After Pulling Alligator Out of Her Pants
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Goes on Golf-Cart Rampage Through Walmart
Holiday Inn Takes Away Free Shampoo, The Only Perk of Staying at Holiday Inn
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman All But Defecates in Local Ice Cream Shop
Brave Man Leaves Loud-Chewing Family to Keep His Own Sanity
It Has Begun: People Are Getting Microchip Implants to Replace Credit Cards
Woman Puts Octopus on Her Face, Wins Photo Contest (Reward Goes Toward Hospital Bills)
Pooping in Public Pools Trend Goes Viral (And Bacterial)
Siri Has Been Listening to You Have Sex, Probably Climaxes Too
Meanwhile in Florida: Dunkin’ Manager Hires Herself As Employee (of the Month), Pockets Checks
