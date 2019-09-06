Fast Food Fight: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A Play Chicken in Twitter Beef

Finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for: first blood in the fight for chicken sandwich world domination. When Chick-fil-A (the undisputed champion of poultry patties and bigotry) was recently challenged by fried chicken chain Popeyes, all hell broke loose on Twitter. Exactly one week after Popeyes began selling a long-awaited spicy chicken sandwich of their own, Chick-Fil-A responded with a low-key assault. Not one to beat around the bush, Popeyes fired back hard with a take-no-prisoners barb. The war had officially begun. And like any war, these words of aggression were only the beginning of the insanity that followed. Check out the original tweets below and the ripple effect of madness they’ve caused. Now that Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes are set on a collision course, who will blink first?

1/6 The Tweet That Started It All Chick-fil-A just had to say some shit, didn't they? Photo: Chick-fil-A (Twitter)

2/6 Swift Retaliation Popeyes clapped back within seconds and suddenly everyone's gloves were off. (They had to take their gloves off to eat the delicious new sandwiches.) Photo: Popeyes (Twitter)

3/6 Man Pulls Gun on Popeyes Empoyee It wasn't long before things escalated and a man in Texas pulled a gun on Popeyes employees. Why did he pull a gun? Because they had run out of his favorite spicy chicken sandwich. All we can say is, what the hell are they putting in that batter?

4/6 Surprise Attack on McChicken Harbor The chicken beef has now spilled over into other franchises. A woman who received a McChicken with no patty inside stormed the kitchen and began making her own. When an employee tried to stop her, she clocked the pregnant woman and finished making herself that sandwich. We're pretty sure there are drugs in these sandwiches, right?



5/6 McDonald's Enters the War Innocent victims in all this, McDonald’s is taking an awful lot of heat from this beef. Another man (who presumably couldn't get his fix at Popeyes), went over to McDonald's and lost his temper when his sandwich order took too long. After waiting what seemed like minutes, he snapped and punched the lady behind the counter. Witnesses claim he was screaming, "Give me my spicy!"

6/6 Black Market Chicken The feeding frenzy that the feud created has been a boon for Popeyes, who just announced they've sold out of all their spicy chicken sandwiches. The shortage has caused enterprising sandwich hoarders to sell Popeyes' magic 'wich on eBay (with ridiculous markups). If Popeyes doesn't start selling again soon, we may all be forced to go back to Chick-fil-A.

