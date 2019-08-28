Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Sentenced After Pulling Alligator Out of Her Pants

Florida has to be the funnest place on earth because there always seems to be a crazy person running around doing something that shouldn’t surprise us by now. The latest is a woman who was sentenced after being arrested for pulling an alligator out of her yoga pants. Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, was taken into custody after she tried to conceal an alligator, among other things, in her clothing. She was booked on possession of a wild animal and was recently sentenced to probation, including 200 hours of community service and an order to donate $500 to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee. At the time of her arrest, she also had a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles backpack filled with, you guessed it, turtles. At least she’s being on-brand.

Photo: Gerard Fritz (Getty Images)

