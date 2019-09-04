Living / Fun / Funny Photos

RANKED! The Worst Things People Do on Airplanes

by Erik Fontanez

Traveling is tough to endure most of the time. You have to get to the airport incredibly early, make it through all the annoying checkpoints, only to get shoved into a tuna-can missile with strangers for hours. If we could just have the ability to teleport, things would be a lot easier. But we don’t and therefore have to deal with all types of assholes when we’re flying the friendly skies. There are so many nasty things people do on planes, we rounded up the ones that best reflect why flying sucks. Behold, the ranking of the worst things people do on airplanes.

Photo: nicoletaionescu (Getty Images)

This guy figured it out: Cyclist Travels World With Only a Bike and Cat (What More Could You Want?)

Pro tips: How to Travel Abroad Without Being Labeled as a Rude American

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.