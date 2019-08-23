Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish Your Week 8-23-2019
The workweek is damn near done but the funny tweets are only just beginning. If you missed last week’s tweets, how dare you! But they’re there if you want them. Between the Amazon burning and Spider-Man getting slung across the web, we could use a few laughs. Thank goodness we have this sweet tweet video above to get us through. Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then hit up our GIFs of the Week and, as always, follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.
But first: Today’s Funny Photos
No, A Dead Body Doesn’t Count As a Passenger For the Carpool Lane
Photo: Matthew1983 (Getty Images)
Meanwhile in Florida: Dunkin’ Manager Hires Herself As Employee (of the Month), Pockets Checks
Photo: Craig Barritt (Getty Images)
Fake It Till You Make It (To Jail): 8 Biggest Frauds In American History
Cover Photo: Allison Leach (Getty Images)
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life
Cover Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)
Holiday Inn Takes Away Free Shampoo, The Only Perk of Staying at Holiday Inn
Cover: khamlaksana (Getty Images)
It Has Begun: People Are Getting Microchip Implants to Replace Credit Cards
Cover Photo: MirageC (Getty Images)
Comedian Plants Fake Products On Store Shelves, Hilarity Ensues
Cover Photo: @obviousplant Instagram
Pooping in Public Pools Trend Goes Viral (And Bacterial)
Photo: Koldunova_Anna (Getty Images)
Serial Toilet Clogger Finally Flushed Out (and Other Ridiculous Crimes Committed)
Photo: charlie schuck (Getty Images)
There’s a Museum Dedicated to Poop and It Promises a Crappy Time
Photo: ivan101 (Getty Images)
Trump Plastic Straws Give Supporters Two Birds-One Chance to Pledge Allegiance and Destroy Oceans
Cover Image: donaldjtrump.com
Woman Set to Marry 91-Year-Old Chandelier, Cannot Hold a Candle to Her Love
Photo: SrdjanPav (Getty Images)