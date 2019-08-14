Fun / Funny Photos
Mandatory GIFs of the week

Mandatory GIFs of the Week 8-14-2019

by Erik Fontanez

The midweek hustle is well underway, and we can smell the weekend already. Beers with the boys, good times with good people, and likely hangovers are just within our reach, Mandatory Nation. Let’s celebrate with a gaggle of quality GIFs! The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are back in effect, so go ahead and get your scroll on as we make it closer to the weekend.

Mandatory Laughs: Today’s Funny Photos For 8-13-2019

Catch up already: Mandatory GIFs of the Week 8-8-2019

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.