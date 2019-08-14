Living / Life Hacks / Weird News
7 Ways To Fight Climate Change (While Letting Everyone Know Just How Manly You Are)

by Ken Franklin

If you’ve been wanting to do something about climate change, but fear your masculinity will be questioned if you do, you’re not alone. According to a new study out of Penn State University, men believe engaging in eco-friendly behavior (like carrying a reusable tote bag to the grocery store) makes them appear feminine and sexually ambiguous. And the risk of not appearing manly, it turns out, slightly outweighs the risk of total annihilation via a catastrophic ecological event. In light of this, we’ve come up with a cheat sheet on how to save the planet while looking ruggedly masculine at the same time. Now no one will ever ostracize you for using a reusable straw or energy-efficient lightbulb again. Either way, Mother Nature needs our help. Time to man up.

