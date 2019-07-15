Mandatory Monday Memes 7-15-2019

Happy Monday, everyone! It’s time to start our work week and hate everything imaginable because it’s no longer the weekend. Fear not, though, because Friday eventually gets here again for another weekend of buffoon-like shenanigans, drunken dance-offs, and all the other great things days off have to offer. Let’s get ready for those good times by taking in some quality memes. The Mandatory Memes of the Week are here for your scrolling consumption so get on it, Mandatory Nation!

1/25

2/25

3/25

4/25



5/25

6/25

7/25

8/25



9/25

10/25

11/25

12/25



13/25

14/25

15/25

16/25



17/25

18/25

19/25

20/25



21/25

22/25

23/25

24/25



25/25

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.