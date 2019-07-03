Happy Birthday, America: 12 GIF Fails Proving Fireworks and Booze Don’t Mix

Fireworks on the Fourth of July are as American as apple pie, hot dogs, and third-degree burns. Although, typically backyard barbecues and block parties don’t end with an emergency room visit and a portion of a body part on ice in a cooler. But, for some of the country’s more adventurous (read: inebriated) merrymakers, a solid combination of alcohol-inspired upstaging tends to go south very quickly when gunpowder is involved.

Let’s be honest, we all love a good fail. And why would we deny America what it really wants on its birthday? So, here you go ‘Merica. Enjoy these epic Fourth of July GIF fails!

1/12 Captain America Captain America's cousin: Private Jerry 'Merica.

2/12 Guys Are Dumb You know how this will end.

3/12 Yeah, Great Idea, Bro When spitting hot fire goes so wrong.

4/12 The Boomerang You have to have your head on a swivel when you're working with cardboard, fire, and gun powder.



5/12 Have You Noticed A Theme? Why? Just...why?

6/12 Chemistry Teacher Proves He Should Teach PE The Breaking Bad outtakes: when drugs and chemistry don't mix.

7/12 8 Dudes + Fireworks = Comedy The worst part is that all these men seem to be of an age to know better.

8/12 Real Original, Bro You should see the other guy.



9/12 Oh, Here He Is.... Google search: cheap dentist who takes Amazon Prime membership as payment.

10/12 I Give You The Power Of Light And then the god of fire took notice of John's ignorance and blasphemy, and decided to make an example out of him.

11/12 This Deserved Another Look DIY cure for jock itch.

12/12 The Devil's Unicorn Sounds like some sort of perverted bedroom activity. This equine definitely lights a fire in his partner's ass.

