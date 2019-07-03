Fun
Fourth of July Fireworks

Happy Birthday, America: 12 GIF Fails Proving Fireworks and Booze Don’t Mix

by Casey Gutting

Fireworks on the Fourth of July are as American as apple pie, hot dogs, and third-degree burns. Although, typically backyard barbecues and block parties don’t end with an emergency room visit and a portion of a body part on ice in a cooler. But, for some of the country’s more adventurous (read: inebriated) merrymakers, a solid combination of alcohol-inspired upstaging tends to go south very quickly when gunpowder is involved.

Let’s be honest, we all love a good fail. And why would we deny America what it really wants on its birthday? So, here you go ‘Merica. Enjoy these epic Fourth of July GIF fails!

