Happy Birthday, America: 12 GIF Fails Proving Fireworks and Booze Don’t Mix
Fireworks on the Fourth of July are as American as apple pie, hot dogs, and third-degree burns. Although, typically backyard barbecues and block parties don’t end with an emergency room visit and a portion of a body part on ice in a cooler. But, for some of the country’s more adventurous (read: inebriated) merrymakers, a solid combination of alcohol-inspired upstaging tends to go south very quickly when gunpowder is involved.
Let’s be honest, we all love a good fail. And why would we deny America what it really wants on its birthday? So, here you go ‘Merica. Enjoy these epic Fourth of July GIF fails!
Cover Photo: Flashpop (Getty Images)
Boom goes the dynamite: Rogue Firework Lands In Guy’s Car And Sets Off 600 Fireworks He Had Inside His Trunk
1/12
Captain America
Captain America's cousin: Private Jerry 'Merica.
2/12
Guys Are Dumb
You know how this will end.
3/12
Yeah, Great Idea, Bro
When spitting hot fire goes so wrong.
4/12
The Boomerang
You have to have your head on a swivel when you're working with cardboard, fire, and gun powder.
5/12
Have You Noticed A Theme?
Why? Just...why?
6/12
Chemistry Teacher Proves He Should Teach PE
The Breaking Bad outtakes: when drugs and chemistry don't mix.
7/12
8 Dudes + Fireworks = Comedy
The worst part is that all these men seem to be of an age to know better.
8/12
Real Original, Bro
You should see the other guy.
9/12
Oh, Here He Is....
Google search: cheap dentist who takes Amazon Prime membership as payment.
10/12
I Give You The Power Of Light
And then the god of fire took notice of John's ignorance and blasphemy, and decided to make an example out of him.
11/12
This Deserved Another Look
DIY cure for jock itch.
12/12
The Devil's Unicorn
Sounds like some sort of perverted bedroom activity. This equine definitely lights a fire in his partner's ass.
God Bless Amazon: 9 Essential Independence Day Items for a Festive Fourth
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.