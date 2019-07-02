Mandatory Trending: Twitter’s #WorstThingToDoDuringSex Will Light Up Your Day

We’re not usually one for following trends, but we’re more than happy to be a part of it when the trending hashtag is #WorstThingToDoDuringSex. When it’s Tuesday, work is a tired old bitch and you’re in need of some serious funny tweets to get you to the holiday weekend, that is where we come in. Enjoy our favorite trending tweets, or our name isn’t Mandatory fucking dot com.

Cover: LOIC VENANCE (Getty)

#WorstThingToDoDuringSex Ask me to handcuff you with my work cuffs. Do you know how many times other peoples' blood, vomit, poop, sperm, and drugs have been exposed to those cuffs? Or how many many diseased hands those have been on? — Overheard On Duty (@OverheardOnDuty) June 29, 2019

Try out your new butt plug with pets around#WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/GgToPiLAu9 — 💜🖤Steph🖤💜 (@MizRvnTCB) June 29, 2019

Tell them their Dad does it better… #WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/tcX9WRXT7E — Chris Hampton (@WatchWando) June 29, 2019

The #WorstThingToDoDuringSex is whisper bible verses in each other's ear pic.twitter.com/H18B4LT2ad — DavaStarr (@DavaStarr) June 29, 2019

Ask if you get extra credit for that English assignment she gave today. #WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/tZnRFPkhkK — Clark 💯% DGAF (@clark_gasm) June 29, 2019