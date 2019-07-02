Mandatory Trending: Twitter’s #WorstThingToDoDuringSex Will Light Up Your Day
We’re not usually one for following trends, but we’re more than happy to be a part of it when the trending hashtag is #WorstThingToDoDuringSex. When it’s Tuesday, work is a tired old bitch and you’re in need of some serious funny tweets to get you to the holiday weekend, that is where we come in. Enjoy our favorite trending tweets, or our name isn’t Mandatory fucking dot com.
Ask me to handcuff you with my work cuffs. Do you know how many times other peoples' blood, vomit, poop, sperm, and drugs have been exposed to those cuffs? Or how many many diseased hands those have been on?
— Overheard On Duty (@OverheardOnDuty) June 29, 2019
Not Be Married. #WorstThingToDoDuringSex
😇 pic.twitter.com/vqDA3slwhx
— Kameron Sq.🍫 (@camaron_50) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex drink to much before pic.twitter.com/YwFg5GhvkB
— quantico2005 (@Quantico2005) June 29, 2019
Try out your new butt plug with pets around#WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/GgToPiLAu9
— 💜🖤Steph🖤💜 (@MizRvnTCB) June 29, 2019
Spit on my mouth pic.twitter.com/b8tgRQdvNZ
— Antonio Hernández (@Mr__Shakira) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex
Pull out pic.twitter.com/KGA5lLrtwn
— michael greer (@mgreer423) June 29, 2019
Start your period
— Shannon70 (@ShannonWiley) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex to assassinate a child. pic.twitter.com/4cGGs9NjRv
— Jayanta Mitra (@jayantamitra980) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex my ex
— kcdug2🍸🍸🍸 (@kcdoug2000) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex
“Let Out a quiet one pic.twitter.com/4CowmPbE5c
— ↪DanielleWasHere↩ (@DannieWasHere) June 29, 2019
Tell them their Dad does it better… #WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/tcX9WRXT7E
— Chris Hampton (@WatchWando) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex is forget your safe word pic.twitter.com/K0BLBlDcsv
— Savage (@The_Savage1) June 29, 2019
The #WorstThingToDoDuringSex is whisper bible verses in each other's ear pic.twitter.com/H18B4LT2ad
— DavaStarr (@DavaStarr) June 29, 2019
Ass to mouth #WorstThingToDoDuringSex
— Crystal (@SeamonkeyzRule) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex scream daddy and her dad walks in. pic.twitter.com/n1z2Ai2EF0
— cheffenwolf (@cheffenwolf) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex call out someone else's name pic.twitter.com/56ofQHFL2B
— Tamaraxo (@tamara_2192) June 29, 2019
Ask if you get extra credit for that English assignment she gave today. #WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/tZnRFPkhkK
— Clark 💯% DGAF (@clark_gasm) June 29, 2019
Dump someone #WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/uP5q3AsT9h
— Tara VerMilyea (@TaraVerMilyea) June 29, 2019
Miss
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/bKvboY2xI5
— Clark 💯% DGAF (@clark_gasm) June 29, 2019
#WorstThingToDoDuringSex shart pic.twitter.com/DotQklBq9K
— JJ (@Cuntysaurus_Rex) June 29, 2019
Sometimes these things write themselves.#WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/K2wrkIQAHB
— The Gamer Scot 🏴 #TwitchLDN (@TheGamerScot) June 29, 2019
And our favorite…
don’t let her sneeze #WorstThingToDoDuringSex pic.twitter.com/FDSbTMTpwU
— sadboi (@A_Gxdsend) June 29, 2019
