Bill Cosby Teaches Prison Inmates About Being Role Models and Irony

Bill Cosby may have been one of TV’s favorite fathers at one point, but those days have gone and there’s no getting them back. Despite his latest stint in prison as the inmate guru on being a role model, he’s obviously also teaching a master class in irony and comedy, which, mathematically, is tragedy plus (terrible) timing.

The lectures sometimes have an attendance upwards of more than 100 people at a time, as much as four times per week. Which begs the question: Should he be allowed to repent for his sins, or did he miss his stop a few miles back on the highway to hell?

“These are the types of men he has wanted to get his messages across to for years, and now he has a totally captive audience,” said spokesman Andrew Wyatt, according to Page Six.

While Cosby has been in the news for performing standup in prison, that hasn’t enraged enough people to stop him, yet Louie C.K. can’t perform a live set in public without endless berating from the public.

Look, we’re all for people serving their time and paying their debts to society. But Cosby has barely served anything and he’s being propped as a dude who learned his lesson. Give it a few more years, Bill, because you’re not really a role model quite yet.

Photo: William Thomas Cain (Getty Images)

1/4 Guy on Beer Diet Loses 44 Pounds, Becomes Our Role Model Check out this story here. Photo by: picturegarden (Getty Images)

2/4 Hey, This Is America! Let College Kids Run Free In Their Underwear Check out this story here. Photo: Scott Barbour / Stringer (Getty Images)

3/4 Instagram to Hide the Likes Count: Here’s How Your Life Will Look After Check out this story here. Photo: Spiderplay (Getty Images)

4/4 Extra Toppings: Pizza Place Puts Laxatives on Pies Check out this story here. Photo: OcusFocus (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.