Rock Singer With Spitting Problem Becomes Self-Aware (And Sustainable)

Hope In The Deluge

Ray was on the verge of tears when one day, late in 2017, he made a startling discovery. “I was reading about this drought in Brazil and I thought, 'Yeah, I could help these people.'”

A week later he was on a plane to São Paulo. “It was so hot down there, humid. I had never experienced anything like it. I started producing 50-60 gallons a day. It was amazing. My problem finally made sense. It was a gift."