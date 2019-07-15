Fun
Rock Singer With Spitting Problem Becomes Self-Aware (And Sustainable)

by Ken Franklin

Richard Ray had his life turned upside down the day he arrived in Phoenix. After years of performing in and around Seattle, the lead singer for Mudder’s Grudge finally realized he had a spitting problem. It was a typically blistering summer’s day when the band performed on the arid outdoor stage at the Dry Heave Grunge Fest. “All my life I’ve been a singer,” Ray says, “but I never noticed how bad my spitting was because I had always performed in a drizzle. I was shocked.”

