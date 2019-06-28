Mandatory GIFs of the Week For 6-28-2019

If you haven’t learned by now, a week cannot end without our Mandatory GIFs of the Week. That means it’s not optional. To skip them would be to deny space and time, as well as gravity and a well-balanced diet of laughs and cries.

The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are here to close out yet another month, so enjoy that weekend and don’t do anything we wouldn’t do. Which means you’ll do nothing, right?