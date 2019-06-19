Mandatory GIFs of the Week 6-19-2019

We’re halfway through the week again, and Friday is becoming more of a reality. This is good news. What helps us get through the weekly midpoint is a hearty serving of quality GIFs to consume. The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are back! Come and get your scroll on, Mandatory Nation!

1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16



5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16



9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16



13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.