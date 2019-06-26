Fun / Weird News
dog mayor

Political Underdog: This California Town’s New Mayor Is A Golden Retriever

by Ken Franklin

Politics has finally seduced man’s best friend. A southern California town recently elected a shaggy dog as its new mayor in a major upset for the local gentry. Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller II (his real name) was up against a tough pool of candidates (including two cats) but won in a landslide victory to become the “bone-a-fide” top dog for the mountain town of Idyllwild.

His ascent to the most sought-after seat in the county begs the question: are humans no longer at the top of the political food chain? In an effort to uncover this breaking story, we bring you the latest candidates representing the changing face of politics in America today. Here are the frontrunners.

Cover Photo: meaghanbrowning (Getty Images)

Put down the smartphone: All The Funny (Because It’s True) Ways In Which Cell Phones Have Ruined the ‘Manliest’ Men

Not-so-amazing race: Cookie Monster Likely to Run For President in 2020

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.