10 Dad Jokes to Laugh At For Father’s Day

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Dads are known for falling asleep on the couch, blowing up the bathroom, and their never-ending supply of dad jokes, often told at the most inappropriate times. For this (and other things) we applaud him on Father’s Day. We combed the web for some of the best dad jokes available and turned them into meme form. Take a gander at these and give your dad a hug because he’s awesome, even when he fails at being funny.

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10



5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10



9/10

10/10

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.