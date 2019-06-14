Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish Your Week 6-14-2019

What a week! First, Sarah Huckabee throws in the towel and then Canada gets its first NBA title. We don’t know about you, but Pride Month is very fitting for both scenarios. What’s next? Oh yeah, your funny tweets of the week!

If you missed last week’s roundup, we highly recommend not skipping your weekly dose of socially-unacceptable laughs again. Side effects of quitting may include shortness of happiness, increasingly bed-wetting and temporary insanity. Be sure to tweet yourself to these Twitter gems, then follow @Mandatory.