Celebrate World Oceans Day With A Dip In The Sea (Of GIFs)

Photo: wundervisuals (Getty Images)

While National Donut Day and National Pizza Day are respectable holidays indeed, nothing holds a candle to the importance of World Oceans Day. Oceans cover nearly 72 percent of the world’s water (perfectly mirroring the ratio of water in the human heart) and deserve 100 percent of our love and attention. Over 100,000 marine animals die each year from plastic debris and the vast majority of the ocean’s ecosystems have been severely impacted by pollution.

Mandatory celebrates World Oceans Day with a list of reasons why the ocean (and all its inhabitants) are super awesome and deserve better. Not only that but with summer temperatures starting to rise, you’ll be glad to find a beautiful beach near you to cool off at. Let’s keep it that way by taking care of our beloved oceans and the majestic creatures that dwell in them. Surf’s up!

1/16 Dog-sitting dolphins. Pretty much the ultimate reason to save the oceans.

2/16 Forget Tony Robbins. Ticklish otters will change your life.

3/16 This alcoholic fish vomits like a champ. We can learn from him.

4/16 Nobody moves like a turtle when "Get Up Offa That Thing" comes on.



5/16 Sharks are actually super friendly. Look at this big fish high-diving his dessert.

6/16 Lips like these cannot perish from the Earth. They are just too good and puckered to be lost forever.

7/16 Remember the time that dolphin totally laughed at your lame dad joke? You owe him for breaking the ice that day.

8/16 Also, that time your car broke down and this shark gave you a ride to work everyday for a week. That was nice. He didn't have to.



9/16 Some of Earth's most remarkable creatures are bobbing along under the sea. We may never meet them face to face, but it's nice to know they're there.

10/16 Sea creatures are badasses. Check out this stingray totally giving as good as he gets.

11/16 This scuba diver is approximately 300 times cooler, thanks to the ocean. That's a significant improvement.

12/16 This whale's giant mouth almost makes Mic Jagger's look normal. Priceless.



13/16 Did you know that whales have brains similar to humans? (Except that they have an extra part of the brain specifically for emotions.) It's almost as if we're long lost twins split at birth. We love you, brother.

14/16 Surfing. Need we say more?

15/16 OK. Big wave surfing. Way gnar.

16/16 Let's keep those oceans healthy, people.

