The World / Living / Fun
oceans day

Celebrate World Oceans Day With A Dip In The Sea (Of GIFs)

by Ken Franklin
Photo: wundervisuals (Getty Images)

While National Donut Day and National Pizza Day are respectable holidays indeed, nothing holds a candle to the importance of World Oceans Day. Oceans cover nearly 72 percent of the world’s water (perfectly mirroring the ratio of water in the human heart) and deserve 100 percent of our love and attention. Over 100,000 marine animals die each year from plastic debris and the vast majority of the ocean’s ecosystems have been severely impacted by pollution.

Mandatory celebrates World Oceans Day with a list of reasons why the ocean (and all its inhabitants) are super awesome and deserve better. Not only that but with summer temperatures starting to rise, you’ll be glad to find a beautiful beach near you to cool off at. Let’s keep it that way by taking care of our beloved oceans and the majestic creatures that dwell in them. Surf’s up!

Gear alert: Summertime Tech: Fun-Inspired Gadgets You Need to Make Life Breezy

Getting warmer: 7 Weird Side-Effects of Climate Change

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.