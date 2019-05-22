Mandatory GIFs of the Week 5-22-2019

Is summer here yet? If you’re in school, you’re on the cusp of beating yet another semester for three months of freedom. But, if you’re like the rest of us, you’re joining the never-ending rat race of a job and hating every minute of it. We might as well get over our sorrows with some quality GIFs, right?

The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are back in action, people! Get your scroll on and just remember — Friday is around the corner.

1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17



5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17



9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17



13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17



17/17

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.