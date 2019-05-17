Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish Your Week 5-17-2019

What a weird week! Apparently, a vampire is playing the next Batman, everyone wants a redo on the Game of Thrones finale and some tiny argument about what’s going on in Alabama. Only these funny tweets can save us now.

If you missed last week’s tweets, we highly recommend not skipping your weekly dose of socially-unacceptable laughs, but we’re going with video this time so take it slow. Side effects include shortness of breath, increasingly wet pants and temporary joblessness.