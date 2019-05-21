Hey, This Is America! Let College Kids Run Free In Their Underwear

Photo: Scott Barbour / Stringer (Getty Images)

The best part about college might be when you finish. But the best part about finishing is what you do in your underwear leading up to the grand finale.

We’re talking about the “undie run,” of course. Unfortunately, the liberating, collegiate right of passage that’s slowly streaked across the country in recent years is hitting a roadblock at places like Colorado State University. The famous undie run at UCLA has been banned for several years.

Sure, we can understand the safety concerns that may arise while thousands of young co-eds join their peers in a traditional, nightly stroll through campus. However, instead of a brief ban, how about universities take some donations from participants, hire some security, and let the jockeys run?!

1/9 After all, let's be honest... Who wants to run?

2/9 However, when you add a little of this...

3/9 Guys be running out the dorm to get exercise like...

4/9 Because running in your underwear is freeing... Even if it means dodging photographers (no creepers). Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Stringer (Getty Images)



5/9 Plus, it's easy to make friends. Photo: D Dipasupil / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/9 And anyone can finish. It's a fun run. No one is timed. Run as much, or as little, as you want! The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

7/9 And at the end: Go crazy! Dance your ass off. Spencer Weiner / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/9 Even better if it's for a charity. Like Cupid's Undie Run, which raises money to battle neurofibromatosis. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/9 So gather up the needed funds, and let us run! It's about more than showing off. It's philanthropy.

