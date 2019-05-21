Mandatory College / Fun / Weird News
Hey, This Is America! Let College Kids Run Free In Their Underwear

The best part about college might be when you finish. But the best part about finishing is what you do in your underwear leading up to the grand finale.

We’re talking about the “undie run,” of course. Unfortunately, the liberating, collegiate right of passage that’s slowly streaked across the country in recent years is hitting a roadblock at places like Colorado State University. The famous undie run at UCLA has been banned for several years.

Sure, we can understand the safety concerns that may arise while thousands of young co-eds join their peers in a traditional, nightly stroll through campus. However, instead of a brief ban, how about universities take some donations from participants, hire some security, and let the jockeys run?!

