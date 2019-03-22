Fun
Beto O Rourke

Go Beto: Americans Learn Value of a Dollar, Willing to Give All of Them for New President

by John Grimley
Photo: Melina Mara (Getty Images)

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke kicked off his fundraising in a big, big way. The Democrat from Texas raised over $6 million in his first day after announcing his bid to run against Donald Trump in 2020.

