Democrats Are Making It Rain

These massive figures of cash show one thing for sure: Americans are ready to get Trump out of the White House. By any means necessary. While we can think of many things to buy with almost $12 million dollars, the money will no doubt be spent strategically. Probably on advertisements on TV we can ignore and mailings we can all throw in the recycling.

The 2020 election is merely 593 days. Strap in.