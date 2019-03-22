Go Beto: Americans Learn Value of a Dollar, Willing to Give All of Them for New President
Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke kicked off his fundraising in a big, big way. The Democrat from Texas raised over $6 million in his first day after announcing his bid to run against Donald Trump in 2020.
Beto's Big Bucks
O'Rourke's 24-hour fundraising total is a record one-day haul for any of the current 2020 Democrat presidential hopefuls. The Texan's penchant for standing on tables and punk history wowed America to open their hearts and their pocketbooks followed.
Feel The Bern
Runner-up was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who announced his do-over presidential campaign had raised $5.9 million. That figure was also after the first 24 hours of throwing his hat into the ring.
California Senator's Gold Rush
California Senator Kamala Harris announced she had raised $1.5 million in her first 24 hours, also nothing to laugh about.
Democrats Are Making It Rain
These massive figures of cash show one thing for sure: Americans are ready to get Trump out of the White House. By any means necessary. While we can think of many things to buy with almost $12 million dollars, the money will no doubt be spent strategically. Probably on advertisements on TV we can ignore and mailings we can all throw in the recycling.
The 2020 election is merely 593 days. Strap in.
