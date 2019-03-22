Mandatory Tweets of the Week 3-22-2019

Stock Photo: NurPhoto (Getty) Cover Tweet: @Ronnui_

Did you know when a week dies, a collection of funniest tweets is born from it for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure? If you missed last week's tweets, we highly recommend you not skip your weekly dose of laughs, if nothing else for your health.

Every St. Patrick’s Day, I demand a recount from 23 and Me. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 17, 2019

Isn’t that Jim Doppler on trombone? https://t.co/GO4TNQ4zR7 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 21, 2019

BREAKING: Prosecutors allege that Rodney Dangerfield committed fraud to enroll in college at age 65 — Pixelated Boat: The Junior Novelization (@pixelatedboat) March 12, 2019

Guys. MANY people don’t know this but, it is not a compliment to say “My friend doesn’t think your funny, but I do.” — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) March 19, 2019

Trump is so incompetent that he’s fighting with a dead body and the dead body is winning — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 20, 2019

Today is officially spring which is a big day for those of us waiting to see if we have seasonal depression or depression depression. — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) March 20, 2019

Julia Louis-Dreyfus curses on Sesame Street while Elmo stays in character, 1994 🔊 pic.twitter.com/gPrkAcUtOH — 📷🎥 (@moodvintage) March 20, 2019

Midwesterners be like: No Yeah = Yes Yeah no = No Yeah no for sure = Definitely — Midwest vs Everybody (@midwestern_ope) March 19, 2019

Theirs no way my son would spell hear like that. https://t.co/fbrclevac1 — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) March 20, 2019

All work and no play…. https://t.co/opEOpI7FVH — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 20, 2019

Still thin. — Devin Nunes' skin (@devinnunesskin) March 19, 2019

Just because a door is closed, doesn't mean it's locked. Give it a try. That's a lesson about chasing your dreams, but it's also a lesson I learned just now while waiting outside the door to this empty bathroom for about 10 minutes. — Amir Talai (@AmirTalai) March 19, 2019