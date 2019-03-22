Mandatory Tweets of the Week 3-22-2019
Did you know when a week dies, a collection of funniest tweets is born from it for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure? If you missed last week’s tweets, we highly recommend you not skip your weekly dose of laughs, if nothing else for your health. Tweet yourself to these, then follow us @Mandatory on Twitter.
Every St. Patrick’s Day, I demand a recount from 23 and Me.
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 17, 2019
Isn’t that Jim Doppler on trombone? https://t.co/GO4TNQ4zR7
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 21, 2019
BREAKING: Prosecutors allege that Rodney Dangerfield committed fraud to enroll in college at age 65
— Pixelated Boat: The Junior Novelization (@pixelatedboat) March 12, 2019
Catch @mulaney on the last @CrashingHBO Sunday! Here’s a clip. pic.twitter.com/FUXIzZLcFe
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 8, 2019
Guys. MANY people don’t know this but, it is not a compliment to say “My friend doesn’t think your funny, but I do.”
— Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) March 19, 2019
Trump is so incompetent that he’s fighting with a dead body and the dead body is winning
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 20, 2019
Today is officially spring which is a big day for those of us waiting to see if we have seasonal depression or depression depression.
— Ron Iver (@ronnui_) March 20, 2019
Julia Louis-Dreyfus curses on Sesame Street while Elmo stays in character, 1994 🔊 pic.twitter.com/gPrkAcUtOH
— 📷🎥 (@moodvintage) March 20, 2019
Kill me https://t.co/OByhV4nvjq
— KB (@KaraRBrown) March 20, 2019
Midwesterners be like:
No Yeah = Yes
Yeah no = No
Yeah no for sure = Definitely
— Midwest vs Everybody (@midwestern_ope) March 19, 2019
Theirs no way my son would spell hear like that. https://t.co/fbrclevac1
— Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) March 20, 2019
All work and no play…. https://t.co/opEOpI7FVH
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 20, 2019
Still thin.
— Devin Nunes' skin (@devinnunesskin) March 19, 2019
Just because a door is closed, doesn't mean it's locked. Give it a try.
That's a lesson about chasing your dreams, but it's also a lesson I learned just now while waiting outside the door to this empty bathroom for about 10 minutes.
— Amir Talai (@AmirTalai) March 19, 2019
living w roommates month 1: i bought us a new rug and some plants! dont worry about paying me its for all of us 🙂
month 6: can u venmo me 37 cents for using my ketchup
— eric curtin (@_ericcurtin) March 18, 2019