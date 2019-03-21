Order of Alcohol Operations: Beer Before Liquor Isn’t Necessarily What Makes You Sicker

If you’re a drinker, you’ve probably heard the saying “beer before liquor, never been sicker.” It’s a golden rule for those who want to avoid throwing up their intestines after a night of drinking. But according to a recent study, it’s a bunch of bullshit and you can pound in whatever order you want.

Researchers in Germany and the United Kingdom found 90 volunteers who agreed to drink a bunch of alcohol (as if they’re difficult to find). They then had these subjects drink different forms of alcohol in various orders. Their findings, which were published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, revealed it doesn’t matter if you drink beer before liquor because you’re going to get just as shit-faced, regardless. Can we get a “hell yeah”?

A science person said some words, according to Eurekalert.org:

“Using white wine and lager beer, we didn’t find any truth in the idea that drinking beer before wine gives you a milder hangover than the other way around,” says first author Jöran Köchling from Witten/Herdecke University.

Someone pass us a beer. And while you’re at it, pour us a glass of fine wine. We need to celebrate this scientific discovery in a way appropriate for the occasion. If we don’t show up to work tomorrow, you know it’s because we had too much fun and not the order of fun we had.