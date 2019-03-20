Mandatory GIFs of the Week: Pure March Madness

We’re not going to sugar-coat it for you: It’s March and we’re shitting madness. Between painting our chests with pride, dunking a few hundred beers and burning holes in our colons the size of chicken fingers, we barely had enough time to score you some quality GIFs. But of course, we did.

We’re going full-on March Madness with bloopers, highlights and hilarious fan reactions. These Mandatory GIFs of the Week are hitting you hard this week, almost as hard as those breakfast nachos.