20 Words No Millennial (or Human) Should Ever Use in Public

Every generation has its own vocabulary, and millennials are no different. We love inventing new words, and the age of social media makes spreading our creations easier than ever before. That results in some truly inspired works (humblebrag is a work of genius). It also creates a lot of incredibly stupid words and phrases.

So take a deep dive with us as we explore some words our generation has created and why they need to be retired. Heads up fam, it’s about to get lit AF in here.

1/20 Bae Stands for "before anyone else," which is arguably just as annoying as the abbreviated version.

2/20 Basic There was nothing wrong with something being "basic" until a few years ago. Now anything "basic" is also "extra."

3/20 Cray As if the word "crazy" was so hard to say, we had to drop the z.

4/20 Fam Same as "cray" but even more annoying somehow. "Fam" needs to be forgotten, the sooner the better.



5/20 Fire Saying something's so "fire" doesn't mean it's on fire anymore. It could be really confusing in an emergency.

6/20 Fleek A made-up word that doesn't really serve much purpose other than to be different.

7/20 FOH An expletive-containing acronym that serves a pretty satisfying purpose, FOH is just annoying to say.

8/20 Lit If something's "lit," it may or may not be "fire." Confused yet?



9/20 On Point Being "on point" is a good thing, but announcing how "on point" you are is decidedly bad.

10/20 Ratchet The word "ratchet" should be reserved for the much more useful tools.

11/20 Side-Hustle Let's not pretend the gig economy is glamorous, okay? A "side-hustle" is just another job so we can afford Netflix this month.

12/20 Slay "Killin' it" or "extra" could have gone here too, but we'll stick with "slay" because it was once a cool word and a really cool band.



13/20 Swole As in: "I'm getting 'swole' at the gym, bro, and then going to down a protein shake."

14/20 Turnt Up Being "turnt up" is no longer cause for celebration. It was cool for a while but that's done now.

15/20 Wack A remnant from a more innocent age, "wack" has been repurposed so many times we can't tell if it's good or bad.

16/20 Woke Having a "woke" approach to life is a great thing. Being self-proclaimed as "woke" is one of the most annoying behaviors online.



17/20 Xennials Trying to feel special, Gen-Xers decided they wanted to fit in two categories. Pick a side and stick with it.

18/20 Yeet "Yeet" is generally fun to say but has been beaten into the ground and then dug up and beaten again. No more "yeet"s.

19/20 YOLO Once upon a time, we didn't know the term "YOLO," and it was good.

20/20 YouTuber The new aspiration for anyone in the 12 - 24 age bracket, YouTuber is not only a job but a lucrative one. Why not?

