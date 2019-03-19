Sommer Ray Has All the Right Angles Locked on Instagram
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)
With the ocean of Instagram models out there, it’s nice to have someone like Sommer Ray who gives us something unique. Not only is she easy on the eyes, she also has a hilarious personality that’ll leave you LOLing to no end. Overall, she has almost 24 million Instagram followers (20.3 million on her first handle, and 3.4 million on her second), not to mention a successful YouTube channel. We listed some of the best recent shots from the ‘gram so you can see for yourself.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Buj3mrHA1Zr/
View this post on Instagram
TMI I know but can any of you girls relate? Hahahhaa #lilboobgang I’m wearing my @shopsommerray bikini line that comes out in march 🙏🏼💛 also guys I hit 20 mil ( celebration post coming soon, I thought I had more time to plan a bomb post so this isn’t it, stay tuned for that lol) but I have a promo going on for @shopsommerray right now for my 20 mil! 20% off my whole site soooo go shop 😏 only going on thru the weekend so get it while it’s hooooot 🔥
