Mandatory Tweets of the Week 3-15-2019
Cover Tweet: @mattsurely
Did you know when a week dies, a collection of funniest tweets is born from it for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure? If you missed last week’s tweets, we highly recommend you not skip your weekly dose of laughs, if nothing else for your health.
Tweet yourself to these, then follow us @Mandatory on Twitter.
Never too late for Pi Day: Pairing Your Favorite Pizzas With The Right Wine
1/20 2/20 3/20 4/20 5/20 6/20 7/20 8/20 9/20 10/20 11/20 12/20 13/20 14/20 15/20 16/20
@msgweni
17/20 18/20 19/20 20/20