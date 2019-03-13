Poppy Flower Superbloom Feels Wrath of Instagram Models Spreading Eagle

Photo: Maro Siranosian (Getty Images)

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year: Poppy superbloom season. The fields of central California are painted orange with the gorgeous flowers that blossom but once each year. But with each elusive bud comes a herd of like-hungry Instagram models looking to extort their beauty, trample their petals and spread eagle on one of nature’s finest finite beauties. Because, let’s face it: The more endangered the flower, the more potential for likes.

So what can you do to help? If you see an Instagram influencer, say something. Despite signs posted by county parks to stay off the flowers, that only encourages them more. Poppies are like fresh honey for hungry bears, only in this case, the animals have iPhones and a labradoodle. The only way to get them to stop is likely bear repellant.

Only you can prevent Instagram models.