Booger Sugar: Police Tell Disgruntled Cocaine Customer, ‘If It’s Brown, Set It Down’
Photo: Laura Lezza / Contributor (Getty Images)
Don’t you hate it when you pull up to the drive-thru and order your food, only to receive the wrong order? It ruins your night on a first-world-problems-type level. It appears the same can be said about a woman who was scammed into thinking she bought cocaine. It was so traumatic that she even called the cops about it.
A woman in the United Kingdom was duped into thinking she bought coke when in reality all she got was some brown sugar.
Blow on this: There’s Weed Breathalyzer Now So Don’t Toke and Drive
She was so torn up about being dumb enough to mistake drugs for sugar, she thought it might be a good idea to the police to complain about it. Turns out that’s a bad idea.
The Facebook post by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon at first looks like they were hacked, but they clear that up real quick:
Caller: I’ve been scammed.
Me: Ok, are you out any money?
Caller: Yeah I paid over £200 and got brown sugar instead.
Me: Instead of what?
Caller: Cocaine.
Me: Um…