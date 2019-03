Booger Sugar: Police Tell Disgruntled Cocaine Customer, ‘If It’s Brown, Set It Down’

Photo: Laura Lezza / Contributor (Getty Images)

Don’t you hate it when you pull up to the drive-thru and order your food, only to receive the wrong order? It ruins your night on a first-world-problems-type level. It appears the same can be said about a woman who was scammed into thinking she bought cocaine. It was so traumatic that she even called the cops about it.

A woman in the United Kingdom was duped into thinking she bought coke when in reality all she got was some brown sugar.



She was so torn up about being dumb enough to mistake drugs for sugar, she thought it might be a good idea to the police to complain about it. Turns out that’s a bad idea.

The Facebook post by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon at first looks like they were hacked, but they clear that up real quick:

Caller: I’ve been scammed. Me: Ok, are you out any money? Caller: Yeah I paid over £200 and got brown sugar instead. Me: Instead of what? Caller: Cocaine. Me: Um…