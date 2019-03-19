Booger Sugar: Police Tell Disgruntled Cocaine Customer, ‘If It’s Brown, Set It Down’

Photo: Laura Lezza / Contributor (Getty Images)

Don’t you hate it when you pull up to the drive-thru and order your food, only to receive the wrong order? It ruins your night on a first-world-problems-type level. It appears the same can be said about a woman who was scammed into thinking she bought cocaine. It was so traumatic that she even called the cops about it.

A woman in the United Kingdom was duped into thinking she bought coke when in reality all she got was some brown sugar.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She was so torn up about being dumb enough to mistake drugs for sugar, she thought it might be a good idea to the police to complain about it. Turns out that’s a bad idea.

The Facebook post by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon at first looks like they were hacked, but they clear that up real quick:

Caller: I’ve been scammed. Me: Ok, are you out any money? Caller: Yeah I paid over £200 and got brown sugar instead. Me: Instead of what? Caller: Cocaine. Me: Um…