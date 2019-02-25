Mandatory Monday Memes Ric Flair Birthday Edition

Today is a great day. Not only is it the start of a brand new week, it’s the 70th birthday of pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair. We decided to celebrate this occasion by making a bunch of memes about the stylin’, profilin’, limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ and dealin’ son of a gun.

It’s the Mandatory Monday Memes Ric Flair birthday edition. Get your scroll on with nothing but quality memes about the man who will forever go down as the legend who claims he once took Halle Berry to “Space Mountain.”