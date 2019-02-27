The More You Smoke: Cannabis May Protect Drinkers From Liver Disease

Photo: Erik Wieder / EyeEm (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever woken up the morning after a night of boozing and said “I’m never drinking again,” you know hangovers are legitimately terrible. The long-lasting effects of heavy drinking can lead to liver disease, but there might some good news for you. Here comes cannabis to the rescue.

According to a recent study, those who smoked marijuana in a dependent manner are more protected from various liver diseases than those who didn’t. The research was conducted by the National Institute of Scientific Research at the University of Quebec.

The study examined the discharge records of over 300,000 patients who showed patterns of alcohol abuse. The results suggested those who didn’t engage in cannabis use had a 90 percent chance of developing liver disease. As for the folks who enjoy a toke here and there, their chances dropped dramatically to 8 percent. If that’s not a reason to be pro-weed, we don’t know what is.

While this sounds like outstanding news for a lot of us, don’t go binge drinking with the intent of smoking bowls as a counter. The research is very new and there is still more analysis to be done, according to the study’s lead investigator. Terence Bukong, a hepatologist, told Tonic it’ll be just a little bit longer before we have more conclusive information.

“I think that we need to go further and know exactly what is the detailed molecular mechanisms and also what are the potential side effects,” Bukong told the website. “It’s a bit premature to make conclusions based on just preliminary data, but we will know more in the next couple of years.”

That’s probably good advice we should all follow, folks. For now, maybe keep the intake down to a conservative level if you’re trying to avoid killing your liver. In a couple of years we might have some better news to share with you worth celebrating.