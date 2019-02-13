Mandatory GIFs of the Week Valentine’s Day Edition

Are you in the mood for love? If not that, how about some GIFs? Either way, we here at Mandatory have you covered and we’re all about giving you what you want.

The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are back in full effect, this time with the Valentine’s Day edition for all you romantic types out there. Come and get your scroll on and fall in love with some quality GIF treatment.

1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22



5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22



9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22



13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22



17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22



21/22

22/22