Mandatory Funniest Tweets This Week 2-8

When a week dies, a collection of funniest tweets is born from it for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure. If you missed last week’s tweets, we highly recommend you not skip your weekly dose of laughs, if nothing else for your health.

Enjoy this heaping pile of hilarity, then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

i love great british bake off, but the idea of someone baking something for you, and you eat it and say *anything* other thank “thank you” is preposterous. 🎂 — Pete Holmes (@peteholmes) February 7, 2019

Just wondering, what defines a person as needing the type of toilet Whitaker sold? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/jTuwQ2HGC0 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 8, 2019

2things:

1) You are a malignant narcissist

2)the comments under your tweet are amazing https://t.co/cpI0EhZuRD — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 7, 2019

Just vaccinated your son while you were at shithead class — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 8, 2019

Q: What does Mike Pence say when he orgasms? A: https://t.co/JDuELTBjkg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 8, 2019

This is a recent addition at work. It’s tricky, but it is possible to shit into that slot. pic.twitter.com/swEmIGbcx9 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 7, 2019

Someday I hope to be a big enough star that I can disappoint people by appearing in a Superbowl ad. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) February 4, 2019

Hi. I think my boyfriend is cheating, and I'm looking for a grief counselor. – U mean a couples therapist? Nahh. I'm definitely gonna kill him. — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) February 7, 2019

Oh look, the rapey guy did the Handmaids-y thing. https://t.co/Gcve1SHecd — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 8, 2019

optimus prime: [doing standup] i just flew in from new york and boy are my arms tires — your new dad (@drankturpentine) January 27, 2019

Me: I’m pregnant Him: oh no Me: with emotion Him: oh, whew Me: because there’s a baby inside me — Abbie (@AbbieEvansXO) February 7, 2019

this fucked me up more than it had any right to pic.twitter.com/wDR3AHMwWp — Buffering the Vampire Slayër (@UnburntWitch) February 7, 2019

Welcome to your 40s. You cannot go out two nights in a row anymore and your face is suddenly a potato. Have fun! — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) February 7, 2019

omg they’ve been married like 5 minutes🙄 pic.twitter.com/LQzFHUtGEk — KattsDogma (@KattsDogma) February 7, 2019