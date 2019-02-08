Risky Tips [With Kate Quigley]: The Delicate Art of ‘The Booty Call’

Be clear: You're not looking for more.

There has to be mutual understanding that this is strictly physical. This is probably one of the most, if not the most important tip here.

Without clearing defining what it is, sex can quickly get out of hand and become a relationship (not that that's such a bad thing). But if you aren't looking for love, make it known. Kill the idea before it becomes one.

A guy on Twitter once said told me, “I don’t want to lead you on. I don’t want a girlfriend or even to go out on dates. I’m too swamped with my career. But I’m dying to get my hands all over you.”

No man had ever been that clear with his intentions in my life. And guess what? It worked! We agreed to have one drink out to see if we had chemistry, then he became my first and longest-lasting strictly sexual situation.

Refrain from kissing outside of sex.

Another great tip: Keep the kissing to coitus. Kissing during sex is already pushing it, but hello and goodbye kisses are leading them onto the next practical idea, which is: I love you, have my babies.