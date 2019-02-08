Fun / Culture / Entertainment
The Wall Donald Trump

Whose Wall Wore It Better: Pink Floyd Versus Donald Trump

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Sarah Morris (Getty Images)

With awards season upon us like salt on a kosher pickle, the brine is on over who wore it better. And with Trump’s government shutdown reaching legendary status (becoming the longest shutdown in U.S. history) and threatening to strike again, it’s only right to ask ourselves who wore the wall better using this Venn diagram of Pink Floyd versus Donald Trump: A Balls to the Walls Comparison.

