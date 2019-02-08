Whose Wall Wore It Better: Pink Floyd Versus Donald Trump

Photo: Sarah Morris (Getty Images)

With awards season upon us like salt on a kosher pickle, the brine is on over who wore it better. And with Trump’s government shutdown reaching legendary status (becoming the longest shutdown in U.S. history) and threatening to strike again, it’s only right to ask ourselves who wore the wall better using this Venn diagram of Pink Floyd versus Donald Trump: A Balls to the Walls Comparison.

1/4 The Verdict Too close to call? Fair enough. While you're thinking it over, why not enjoy these glamour shots of POTUS? Artwork: Ben Duffy

2/4 Who's Number One? Based on the "facts" (and his expression), Trump definitely thinks he is well in the lead. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

3/4 Winning Causes Hunger He's had his meat, now he's going for the pudding! Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

4/4 Prince Charming It looks like Helena Bonham Carter has already decided. But does Trump even notice? His therapist says he lacks awareness because he's too busy putting up walls. Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)