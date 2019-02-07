Not-So-Amazing Race: Cookie Monster Likely to Run For President in 2020

It’s hard to believe that we’re just roughly a year away from hardcore campaigning for the 2020 presidential race. Needless to say, we’re going to see several people — some legitimate, some not — announce their candidacy for president over the next several months. In fact, many already have.

Who would we like to see run for the White House next year? Here’s our short list of favorable candidates to lead our country into the next decade. It only gets tastier the further you go.

1/9 Kirsten Gillibrand This New York Democratic senator hopes to become our nation's first female president. She's big on expanding health care, abolishing ICE, and progressing gun regulation. Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/9 Cory Booker The New Jersey senator recently said, "We are better when we help each other," noting that he believes in "a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind." Hmm, sounds a lot like another recent former president. Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

3/9 Dave Ramsey The king of "everyday millionaires" has been helping the middle class get out of debt and become incredibly wealthy for nearly three decades. Think of what he could do for the economy. Photo: Anna Webber / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/9 Oprah We still haven't forgotten her famous Golden Globes speech that started with, "It is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and blind justice." Photo: Gallo Images / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/9 Tom Hanks He's been a war hero, ship captain, journalist, FBI agent, prison guard, record company exec, astronaut, baseball manager, ping pong champion, detective, toy cowboy, and a boy capable of magically turning into a BIG 30-year-old New York businessman. The man is overqualified. Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Stringer (Getty Images)

6/9 Tom Brady He's a Patriot and all he does is win. Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)

7/9 Sheldon Cooper The Big Bang Theory doctor may be the brightest young specimen we have in the U.S.A. The sci-fi nerd knows everything about everything. He's even been quoted saying, "Don't you think if I were wrong, I'd know it?" Bazinga! Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/9 Cardi B Her rant last month on the government shutdown got us shook. "Our country is in a hell hole right now," she exclaimed. Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)



9/9 Cookie Monster You get cookie! You get cookie! We all get cookie! Okay, we know who we're voting for. Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

