Fun
President 2020

Not-So-Amazing Race: Cookie Monster Likely to Run For President in 2020

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: Tetra Images (Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe that we’re just roughly a year away from hardcore campaigning for the 2020 presidential race. Needless to say, we’re going to see several people — some legitimate, some not — announce their candidacy for president over the next several months. In fact, many already have.

Who would we like to see run for the White House next year? Here’s our short list of favorable candidates to lead our country into the next decade. It only gets tastier the further you go.

The more you know: 10 Mind-Blowing Facts About U.S. Presidents

Current president not included: 10 Celebs Who Would Make Great Presidents

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.