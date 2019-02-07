The 7 Most Fervent Fan Bases In Music

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Rooftop Films

There are fans and then there are super fan bases, the ones that take everything to the limit and then keep going.

You probably know the ones. They know the lead singer’s birthday and go to every cover show possible. These are the fans who have multiple band-inspired tattoos and their own nicknames within the community.

There’s nothing wrong with loving a band, and these fan bases will go to the extreme to show their devotion to these bands. They’ve earned their reputation and for good reason.

1/7 Swifties Something about Taylor Swift inspires hordes of rabid fans to worship her every move. She was even credited for an 80,000 vote bump in Tennessee when she urged fans to get out and vote. Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

2/7 KISS Army The first but not last clown-makeup-wearing rock band on this list, KISS fans have a reputation for being ubiquitous and loud. Their massive fan base is always ready to rock. Photo: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Gamers' Choice Awards

3/7 Maggots Slipknot fans (or "Maggots" as they prefer) have been known to overwhelm entire headliners for their main focus. The band's fans turn out in droves for every appearance and bring an energy to each show. Photo: Kevin Nixon/Metal Hammer Magazine/Team Rock (Getty Images)

4/7 Rush Fans Rush is one of those divisive bands where it seems no one has neutral feelings about them. You either love or hate their complex approach to songwriting and technically impressive musicianship, and lots of people love it. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star (Getty Images)



5/7 Little Monsters Lady Gaga has done some weird stuff, including featuring concerts with a giant robot and wearing a suit made entirely out of meat. That doesn't stop her fans from packing every venue and following her everywhere. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

6/7 Deadheads The OG rabid fan base, Deadheads have earned their reputation through decades of devotion. Known for their affinity to share as well as their adoration of all things Grateful Dead, Deadheads are the original fan base that elevated their fondness for a band to almost worship-levels. Photo: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

7/7 Juggalos Fans of Insane Clown Posse don't just like a band, they get into a lifestyle. Juggalos appear everywhere from marches on Washington D.C. to annual festivals celebrating their favorite band. When you're a Juggalo, you're in it for life. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage (Getty Images)