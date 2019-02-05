Arizona Lawmaker Wants A Porn Tax To Pay For Trump’s Border Wall

Photo: OcusFocus

One one of the great things about the internet is most of the best stuff is free. There are literally millions of websites that offer endless hours of entertainment for our viewing pleasure. Pornography, for example, has long been accessible to anyone in the market for the NSFW. Unfortunately, it was only a matter of time before some stuffy politician suggested implementing a porn tax.

Rep. Gail Griffin of the Arizona House of Representatives wants to ruin everyone’s fun time by imposing a fee to anyone wanting to get their porn fix. If you’re delving into an 18+ site, Rep. Griffin wants to charge you $20 for your erotic internet choices. What’s it all for, might you ask? The money from watching porn would go directly to funding President Donald Trump’s border wall.

According to Griffin’s proposal, anyone who uses a device for visiting a website considered to be of the adult entertainment variety would be taxed. Using blocking software, the state would prevent you from entering the site before proving your age and hitting you with the $20 tab. This is like being carded to get into a strip club, but then your $20 won’t even get you a real lapdance.

Anyone who attempts to visit porn sites and omits to pay the fee will be charged with a misdemeanor. Based on this, we’re not exactly freeing the nipple as much as we’re paying for it.

Whichever side of the political fence (wall?) you land on, paying for porn isn’t something we can recommend as being a good idea. If we really want to tax something worthwhile we can — wait, on second thought, don’t tax us. Ever. Yeah, abolish taxation and enjoy the internet for all its goodies.