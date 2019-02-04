Twitters Respond Perfectly to Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)

It takes a lot of courage to step onto the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It takes even more courage to be Maroon 5. And after Sunday’s shirtless performance, which we all assume to be Adam Levine auto-tuning next to unplugged Maroon 5 members air-guitaring through songs nobody listens to anymore, we just want one thing: some funny tweets about Nipplegate 2019.

Because the only thing that played worse than those two teams were those five maroons.

are all of Adam Levines tattoos inspired by stuff he sees while shopping at Hot Topic? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/qQV1QQrnsH — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5 has been officially downgraded to Maroon 3.2. — the real chris beck (@SubBeck) February 4, 2019

Here an encore of Adam Levine’s halftime show in case y’all missed it. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Mpx8ZqxdeF — Los (@losfrommars) February 4, 2019

Although auto tune failed Adam Levine terribly, Target Home Collection really came through with his wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/JzMrJYRGSl — Jessie (@CourtJesster83) February 4, 2019

Janet Jackson should be asked to perform at the #SuperBowl next year and her nipples should be celebrated just like Adam’s were tonight — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 4, 2019

I was more disturbed by watching the #SuperBowlhalftime show than I was watching the #TedBundyTapes — New Dad (@NewDadBlues) February 4, 2019

That halftime show sounded like the playlist at Chili’s. — FK (@FunKelly) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine dancing next to Travis Scott #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/TFr6fn4nnc — Lo (@littIe_lo) February 4, 2019

Maybe Adam Levine’s mom is enjoying this halftime, but that’s about it #SuperBowl — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) February 4, 2019

But the best tweet of all was about the game in general.