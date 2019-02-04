Fun
super bowl

Twitters Respond Perfectly to Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)

It takes a lot of courage to step onto the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It takes even more courage to be Maroon 5. And after Sunday’s shirtless performance, which we all assume to be Adam Levine auto-tuning next to unplugged Maroon 5 members air-guitaring through songs nobody listens to anymore, we just want one thing: some funny tweets about Nipplegate 2019.

Because the only thing that played worse than those two teams were those five maroons.

While you’re at it: Last Week’s Funniest Tweets Of The Week

But the best tweet of all was about the game in general.

 

 

 